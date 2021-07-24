Prince Harry is getting into the publishing world with his highly anticipated memoir to be released in late 2022–but it will only be one book.

Tabloid reports on Thursday evening suggested that the Duke of Sussex actually had a second book planned to be released after Queen Elizabeth’s death. With some suggesting that it was to spare his grandmother the contents that could divide the House of Windsor.

RELATED: Prince Harry Had A Private Conversation With Royal Family About His Tell-All Memoir, Source Says

A spokesperson for Prince Harry confirmed to ET Canada that there is only one memoir planned, as announced by Penguin Random House and nothing planned around the passing of the Queen.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” the Duke of Sussex, 36, said in a statement Monday announcing the book. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

RELATED: Prince Harry Working On ‘Intimate And Heartfelt Memoir’

While Harry would not be expected to get permission from the Queen to write the book, he did have a private conversation with members of the Royal Family about his memoir.

In June, the Duchess of Sussex released her first children’s book The Bench, which reached No. 1 on the New York Times Bestseller List.