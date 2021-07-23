Click to share this via email

Machine Gun Kelly is throwing shade at “Midnight in the Switchgrass” which he stars in with girlfriend Megan Fox.

The couple first fell in love while working together on the movie.

However, Kelly took to Twitter on Friday to call the film “trash”.

if i don’t talk or tweet about a movie i’m barely in it’s because it’s 🚮 — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) July 23, 2021

“If I don’t talk or tweet about a movie I’m barely in it’s because it’s (garbage can emoji),” he wrote.

The rapper also appeared to diss the movie during a recent Instagram Live.

“I would never act in something I don’t believe in,” he said, before pointing at Fox and adding, “Ha, except…”

Cutting him off, Fox laughed, “Don’t do that yet.”

The couple didn’t attend the movie’s premiere, with a rep for Fox citing the rise in COVID-19 cases as the reason.

According to Page Six, Lala Kent, the fiancé of director Randall Emmett, excluded the names of those who didn’t show up while congratulating the cast of the film.