Disney’s latest live action adventure is ready to set sail.

As “Jungle Cruise” gets ready to drop in theatres and on Disney+, the stars including Dwyane Johnson, Emily Blunt and Edgar Ramírez will step out to the world premiere based on the beloved Disney ride.

EW and People will host the red carpet event on June 24 starting at 9:45 p.m. ET/ 6:45 p.m. PT that can be viewed in the video above.

Johnson plays skipper Frank Wolff and Blunt is researcher Dr. Lily Houghton as they search for a magical tree–but as anyone who has been on the ride can tell you, their journey won’t be smooth sailing.

“Jungle Cruise” will be released in theatres and on Disney+ via premiere access on July 30.