Savannah Smith is clearing up speculation around her “Gossip Girl” character’s sexuality.

Smith plays rich kid Monet de Haan in the new HBO Max reboot.

RELATED: ‘Gossip Girl’ Revealed! Cast And Producers On The Premiere Twist

The actress took to Twitter to address fans’ questions after her character kissed a girl in the most recent episode of the show.

so yea, she’s into girls ;) — Savannah Smith (@ssavannahsmith) July 21, 2021

“So yeah, she’s into girls ;),” she wrote, before adding, “And only girls.”

And only girls. — Savannah Smith (@ssavannahsmith) July 21, 2021

RELATED: ‘Gossip Girl’ Star Thomas Doherty Reveals He’d Never Kissed A Man Before Playing Pansexual Max

Smith’s co-star, Thomas Doherty, recently revealed that he’d never kissed a man before playing Max, a pansexual character, on the show.

“That was definitely interesting,” said the actor in an interview with Variety.

RELATED: Olivia Jade’s Responds After ‘Gossip Girl’ References Her And Mom Lori Loughlin

“Obviously my character Max is pansexual and for me, it’s always amazing when you play a part to see what you can kind of draw from that and what you can compare it with in your own life, your own beliefs,” Doherty continued.

“And it definitely did make me question how I was brought up and have been conditioned to think in terms of gender and gender identity and sexual preferences stuff,” he added. “That kind of threw that all up in the air and it was kind of very liberating. It’s been an amazing experience for me, definitely.”

“Gossip Girl” is streaming now on HBO Max.