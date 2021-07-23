Click to share this via email

Marc Jabobs isn’t shying away from the fact he is getting some work done.

The fashion designer, 58, shared the process of a facelift with his Instagram followers.

“Yesterday.@drjacono #f*ckgravity #livelovelift,” Jacobs captioned a photo of him all bandaged up earlier this week.

“The transparency is everything! Snatch it darlinggggg! Happy healing,” designer June Ambrose praised.

On Friday, he gave the first view of his facelift while recovering in an oxygen chamber.

“Fresh as a fu*king daisy,” Lisa Rinna commented, while fellow designer Rachel Zoe questioned, “What’s happening???”

The procedure was performed by Dr. Jacono, who is known for his celebrity clientele such as “Real Housewife” star Sonja Morgan and “Botched” star Paul Nassif.