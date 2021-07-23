A local reporter in Rochester, New York is speaking out about her “disgusting” experience of being catcalled by two men while setting up a shot.

Spectrum News Rochester’s Brianna Hamblin took to Twitter to share footage of the incident.

RELATED: NBC News Reporter’s Son Interrupts Live Broadcast

WARNING: CRUDE LANGUAGE

Being hit on and harassed as a woman, especially as a woman reporter out in the field, happens so often you learn how to roll with it or ignore it. This time it happened to be recorded only seconds before my hit. There are A LOT of things wrong with this. pic.twitter.com/5Ok58Vm7e0 — Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) July 23, 2021

The first passerby expressed his annoyance about not wanting to be on camera.

After being assured that they weren’t yet live, the man said “you look nice” to Hamblin.

RELATED: Kentucky Cop Shoots Rubber Bullets At TV News Reporter Covering George Floyd Protest

A second passerby also felt the need to comment on the journalist’s appearance.

“You’re beautiful as hell,” he said.

“Thank you,” Hamblin politely replied.

“See, that’s why I can’t be left alone with a Black woman, or a mulatto chick,” the man continued. “Because I can’t stand these f*****g white girls.”

“Alright,” Hamblin answered. “We are done here. Have a great rest of your day.”

“You are sexy as f**k,” the man added while walking away.

RELATED: Sky News Reporter’s Live Broadcast Gets Interrupted By Adorable Son Looking For A ‘Biscuit’

Posting the video on Twitter, Hamblin wrote, “There are a LOT of things wrong with this. The audacity of the things men say to me never ceases to amaze me. What makes you think women want to be talked to that way?”

She added, “In no way is this endearing. It’s uncomfortable. It’s gross.”