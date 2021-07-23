Click to share this via email

Nick Lachey is showing off his “only move”.

On Friday, the singer took to Instagram to poke fun at himself in a hilarious TikTok video.

The clip sees the 98 Degrees star demonstrating his signature pose, before several throwback photos show him in the exact same position.

“All these years in front of a camera and somehow this is still my only move,” wrote the 47-year-old in the caption.

“Hands for dayzzzz 😏,” joked wife Vanessa in a comment underneath the post.

98 Degrees reunited during the pandemic and recorded several songs, including their new single, “Where Do You Wanna Go”.