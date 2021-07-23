Like many other families separated by the pandemic, Kate Beckinsale hasn’t seen her daughter for two years.

While on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, the “Jolt” star said that while in New York she will have the chance to reunite with Lily Mo Sheen, 22.

“I haven’t seen my daughter for two years because of everything. Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn’t come see me,” Beckinsale said. “Two years of not seeing your child is the most preposterous thought.”

“Thank goodness for FaceTime and all that, but we’re both panicking that we’ll look really old to each other,” she added.

Beckinsale then joked that Lily is 22 but “looks 8.”

“She’s like, ‘I’m just worried that you’ll think I’ll look old.’ I’m like, ‘I’m gonna look old,'” she said laughing.

Like her famous parents Beckinsale and Michael Sheen, Lily is also pursuing a career in acting.

“She did her first movie last year, she’s playing Nicolas Cage’s daughter,” Beckinsale said. “She’s off and running. It’s quite scary. I said, ‘Be a doctor,’ and then this happened.”