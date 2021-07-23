Click to share this via email

Britney Spears is feeling herself on Instagram.

The “Toxic” singer took to the social media platform on Friday to share a racy new topless photograph.

The pic shows Spears, 39, holding her breasts while gazing into the camera.

She captioned the shot using a simple plant pot emoji.

“Yasss thatss my girlll,” wrote one fan underneath the snap.

“Oops she did it again,” joked another.

“Now, she’s saying #FREEBRTINEY,” added a third person.

The post comes just one day after Spears took to Instagram to write about being able to drive again amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

“It’s been a while since I drove alone and well let’s just say it’s a DIFFERENT BALLGAME,” said the pop star.