Piers Morgan is revealing he’s currently ill after being infected with COVID-19 — even though he’s already received the full two-jab vaccination.

In a preview of a piece he wrote for Sunday’s Daily Mail, the 56-year-old British media personality reveals he’s been suffering with symptoms, including “a raging fever, chills and violent coughing and sneezing fits” that left him “exhausted and fearful of what might be to come next.”

Morgan believes he was infected with the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus — which has taken over to become the most prevalent strain in the U.K. — while attending the the Euro 2020 Finals at London’s Wembley Stadium two weeks earlier.

As Morgan writes, “My confidence that the event would be ‘COVID safe’ had disintegrated” when he saw event staff powerless to control “the masses of ticketless yobs” who managed to breach security. “It was turning into an unregulated free-for-all,” he wrote.

Two days after the match, he began to feel unwell, and after two tests confirmed he was positive.

“As I’m sure everyone who gets it feels, it’s a strange, disquieting moment to know I have this killer virus inside me,” he writes, noting that the coughing has left his voice sounding like that of deep-voiced soul singer Barry White, “though I couldn’t feel less like a Walrus of Love.”

Now that the worst has passed, Morgan admits he was taken down hard by the virus.

“This is definitely the roughest I’ve felt from any illness in my adult life, BUT, as I slowly come out the other side, coughing and spluttering, I’m still here — unlike so many millions around the world who’ve lost their lives to COVID in this pandemic,” he shares. “For that, I owe a heartfelt debt of thanks to the brilliant scientists up in Oxford who created the AstraZeneca vaccine with such astonishing speed.”