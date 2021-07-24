THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING, Orlando Bloom, 2003

It’s been 20 years since Orlando Bloom first played Elfen archer Legolas in the first film in Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

When it comes to firing off arrows, judging by a new video the actor shared on social media, Bloom has “still got it.”

That’s what he wrote in the caption for the clip he shared on Instagram, in which he fires arrows at a target.

Pulling back the bow, he expertly lands his first shot before repeating an equally successful second shot.

Bloom portrayed Legolas in “The Fellowship of the Ring”, “The Two Towers” and “Return of the King”, and reprised the role in “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” and “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”.

However, he has no intention of playing Legolas in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series.

“I feel like I’ve done everything [I can]. I like to think of myself as ageless but I don’t know where I’d fit,” he said in an interview with IndieWire, suggesting that if Legolas is featured in the new series, Amazon should “probably [cast] a 19-year-old kid.”