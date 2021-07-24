Matt Damon made an in-person visit to “The Tonight Show” on Friday night, and told host Jimmy Fallon that he’s moving to New York City.

“We’re East Coast people,” the Boston native told Fallon, “and you know there’s no place like home.”

In addition to discussing his new movie, “Stillwater”, which received a five-minute standing ovation at Cannes, Damon also opened up about reuniting with his “Good Will Hunting” writing partner Ben Affleck for their upcoming film, “The Last Duel”.

RELATED: Matt Damon Gets Emotional During Cannes 5 Minute Standing Ovation

As he told Fallon, this marks the first time that he and Affleck sat down to write a screenplay since “Good Will Hunting”, which won the duo a 1998 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

“This is the first we’ve written in 25 years,” Damon told Fallon with a laugh.

While their previous film was set in Boston during the 1990s, their latest takes them back to medieval times to tell the story of a knight accusing another knight of raping his wife, defending her honour with a duel to the death. In addition to Damon and Affleck, “The Last Duel” also stars Jodie Comer and Adam Driver.

RELATED: Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Reunite In ‘The Last Duel’ Trailer

While “Good Will Hunting” was an original story they created, this time out their screenplay is adapted from the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager.

“We saw this story as perspective, so Ben and I wrote the male perspectives,” Damon said, noting that their brought in writer Nicole Holofcener to provide the female viewpoint.

“The Last Duel” is set to debut later this year.