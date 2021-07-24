Brooke Burke is mourning the loss of her brother Tommy, who passed away on Tuesday just one day after his 44th birthday.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” host took to Instagram on Friday to announce the death of her beloved brother.

“I have no words today 💔 just Tommy Burke 7/19/1977 – 7/20/2021 🙏🏼,” she wrote in the caption accompanying an array of photos of herself and her late brother.

Burke also pair tribute on Instagram Story in a series of post featuring photos and the lyrics to Extreme’s “More Than Words”.

Brooke Burke/Instagram

Brooke Burke/Instagram

Brooke Burke/Instagram

Brooke Burke/Instagram

“To my friends and family, thank you for the loving support,” Burke wrote in another post on Instagram Story. “I humbly need to ask that you please to NOT send me anything, with love and respect it’s not about me… PLEASE transfer any gesture to my brother’s family And the many children he leaves behind.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Tommy’s wife and 10 children, with a goal of supporting the family both “during and after this difficult time.”

The GoFundMe adds, “Throughout his life, Tom brought positivity and laughter to everyone around him, especially his family and friends. He was an artist in every sense of the word: from his witty rap lyrics, to his impressive paintings, woodwork, and professional designs. He is already greatly missed.”

RELATED: Brooke Burke Breaks Her Silence On Divorce From David Charvet

Burke’s daughter Sierra also paid tribute to her uncle in an Instagram post to celebrate the “life, talent, and the kindest heart I’ve ever known. Thank you for inspiring me to write music and for bringing love and hope to everyone around you. Time with you was a blessing. Love u uncle tommy. Till we meet again💙,” she wrote.