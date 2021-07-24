Amanda Kloots lost husband Nick Cordero last July after a months-long battle with COVID-19.

During Friday’s edition of Global’s “The Talk”, Kloots revealed that she’s started to date again, a year after Cordero’s death, reported ET.

“Both of my husbands I met doing Broadway shows,” shared Kloots during the episode; Kloots was married to stage actor David Larsen before wedding Cordero in 2017.

“We became friends first, then we got married. Obviously with Nick, we had a child. I’ve never actually had to date. I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old,” she continued.

“It’s quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it’s just hard. It is hard.”

So far, she added, “It’s wonderful people I’m meeting, and it’s been a great process so far. But I’ll just say it’s very hard without getting into too many details.”

Following the show, Kloots shared a photo of herself on Instagram to show off a new outfit.

However, Kloots later shared a followup post on Instagram Story, responding to a comment who thought it was too soon for her to start dating.

“How dare you judge anyone especially someone going through this process,” she wrote, tagging the commenter.

“I will address this soon guys I promise,” Kloots added. “There’s too much to say and too much that widows deal with to not talk about it. Until then I will call out anyone who is rude enough to comment like this.”