Lady Kitty Spencer and billionaire Michael Lewis are tying the knot in Rome this weekend.

The daughter of Earl Charles Spencer (brother of the late Princess Diana) and Victoria Aitken first got engaged to Lewis in 2019.

While Kitty hasn’t mentioned the wedding on social media apart from posting adventures in Rome with her close friends, those same friends have been teasing the big day on Instagram.

RELATED: Lady Kitty Spencer Opens Up About Life In The Spotlight, Growing Up At Althorp

Photographer German Larkin , Maye Musk (Elon Musk’s mom), Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Sabrina Elba, Canadian model and wife of Idris Elba, have all posted scenes from the rehearsal dinner, the venue Villa Aldobrandini and their outfits for Saturday’s big night.

Wedding venue view from Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati. Photo: @GermanLarkin/Instagram

Maye Musk getting ready. Photo@mayemusk/Instagram

Viscountess Emma Weymouth in Dolce & Gabbana. Photo: @emmaweymouth/Instagram

Heading to the wedding. Photo @emmaweymouth/Instagram

Noticeably, most of the guests are wearing Dolce & Gabbana and likely so will the bride as she is a model for the brand and close friends with Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati just outside Rome even featured its own balcony with flowers for the newlyweds to have a royal inspired kiss.

Guests attend the Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis wedding at Villa Aldobrandini on July 24, 2021 in Frascati, Italy. — Photo: Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images/Getty

RELATED: Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana’s Niece, 29, Engaged To Michael Lewis, 60

It is unclear if any members of the Royal Family will attend the nuptials. Of course, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in California and while Italian reports claimed Prince William and Kate Middleton could make the trip for his cousin’s wedding, it appears they didn’t.