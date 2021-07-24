Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are enjoying their summer vacation in Spain.

The couple were photographed in Palma De Mallorca, Spain taking in some sightseeing arm in arm and on a boat ride.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin on holiday in Palma De Mallorca, Spain. Photo: Backgrid
The couple was casual with the Coldplay frontman in bare feet, a black shirt and shorts while Johnson had a printed blouse and backwards baseball hat.

They also looked to thoroughly enjoy a dinghy ride as Martin enthusiastically waved to someone.

Martin and Johnson have been dating for four years and recently moved into a $12.5 million Malibu mansion together.

They did spark engagement rumours around Christmas 2020 as Johnson was photographed with a massive ring on that finger, but she hasn’t been seen with it since.