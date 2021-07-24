Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are enjoying their summer vacation in Spain.
The couple were photographed in Palma De Mallorca, Spain taking in some sightseeing arm in arm and on a boat ride.
RELATED: Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson, Serena Williams And More Star In Gucci’s Beloved Lines Campaign
The couple was casual with the Coldplay frontman in bare feet, a black shirt and shorts while Johnson had a printed blouse and backwards baseball hat.
RELATED: Dakota Johnson Reveals How She Achieves Her Killer Personal Style: ‘I Love Mood Boards’
They also looked to thoroughly enjoy a dinghy ride as Martin enthusiastically waved to someone.
Martin and Johnson have been dating for four years and recently moved into a $12.5 million Malibu mansion together.
They did spark engagement rumours around Christmas 2020 as Johnson was photographed with a massive ring on that finger, but she hasn’t been seen with it since.