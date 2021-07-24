Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are enjoying their summer vacation in Spain.

The couple were photographed in Palma De Mallorca, Spain taking in some sightseeing arm in arm and on a boat ride.

RELATED: Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson, Serena Williams And More Star In Gucci’s Beloved Lines Campaign

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin on holiday in Palma De Mallorca, Spain. Photo: Backgrid

The couple was casual with the Coldplay frontman in bare feet, a black shirt and shorts while Johnson had a printed blouse and backwards baseball hat.

RELATED: Dakota Johnson Reveals How She Achieves Her Killer Personal Style: ‘I Love Mood Boards’

They also looked to thoroughly enjoy a dinghy ride as Martin enthusiastically waved to someone.

Martin and Johnson have been dating for four years and recently moved into a $12.5 million Malibu mansion together.

They did spark engagement rumours around Christmas 2020 as Johnson was photographed with a massive ring on that finger, but she hasn’t been seen with it since.