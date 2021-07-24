Iggy Azalea will no longer be sharing any more photos of son Onyx online, and took to Twitter to explain why.

“I’ve decided I won’t be posting about Onyx or sharing images online anymore,” Azalea wrote in a tweet she issued on Thursday.

“Y’all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!”

The Australian rapper’s announcement followed a previous tweet when she commented on a screenshot featuring a rude comment about a cute post she made of her 15-month-old son wearing his “outfit of choice,” a cute dinosaur costume.

“Imagine being so miserable that you bully a one year old child for picking his own outfit,” she wrote about the comment. “Y’all so corny and bored and it’s really a damn shame.”

She continued in a followup tweet, writing, “My child is not a sub-brand for his father’s fans to obsess over or clown on because the reality is that y’all don’t like his mom so you think it’s cute to be rude about a baby and what funny stuff he wears. Know that I will smack you in person, and so will his dad.”

To make sure her point was not missed, she added, “I don’t play about my baby. At ALLLLLLL.”