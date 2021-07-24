Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially Instagram official!

The couple had yet to post about one another on their social media until now. On Saturday, which happens to be Lopez’s 52nd birthday, she posted a slideshow of photos of herself wearing a bathing suit while on a yacht. She also slyly added a PDA-filled photo of her and Affleck kissing on the last slide.

“5 2 … what it do,” J.Lo captioned the birthday shots. In the snap with her and Affleck, he wraps his arms around her as they share a passionate kiss.

Lopez and Affleck, dubbed Bennifer, were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004. The triple-threat star rekindled her romance with Affleck earlier this year, after she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez called it quits.

Lopez’s post comes days after Leah Remini shared a video montage of her June birthday celebrations, which included a photo with J.Lo and Affleck.

The couple made their subtly IG appearance in a black-and-white photo with Remini. The 48-year-old Oscar winner is seen in the middle as he puts his arms around Lopez and Remini.

Earlier this week, Lopez told Hoda Kotb on the Today show that she’d be having a low-key birthday this year.

“They keep coming, these birthdays,” she joked. “[I’ll be celebrating] with friends, having fun, you know, raise a glass, give a toast.”