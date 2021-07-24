“Fear The Walking Dead” will be returning this fall.

During Saturday’s Comic-Con@Home panel, AMC revealed season 7 of the spinoff will be back on Oct. 17. They also delighted fans with two looks of what they can expect.

One clip (seen above) takes viewers into the future of the bunkers and what lays above the surface.

A second glimpse into season 7 (below) sees June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) and her father-in-law (Keith Carradine) in their bunker as they find a secret room used by the now dead Teddy Maddox as a killing ground.

The pre-recorded panel included stars Lennie James, Colman Domingo, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Danay Garcia, Mo Collins and Christine Evangelista, as well as EPs Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg.