There is definitely one person who is not a fan of M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie “Old”.

John Barrowman, best known for playing Captain Jack Harkness on “Doctor Who” posted on Twitter, tagging the director, where he didn’t hold back on his thoughts about the movie calling it “a waste of money.”

“We get the metaphors but we still got a refund! We were so disappointed. Don’t waste your time or money going to see it,” Barrowman said.

He then said in a video that he demanded the theatre refund his money, “I got the money back because they said ‘Usually within the first 30 minutes we give the money back.’ The movie didn’t do anything for two frickin’ hours. It was s***e.”

The tweet has since been deleted, but Barrowman claims he doesn’t “know why.”

Weirdly my tweet about the movie #old keeps getting deleted and I don’t know why? Jb — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) July 24, 2021

Fans were quick to jump in and point out that most people wouldn’t sit through a 2 hour movie they didn’t like and to draw attention that his film work includes “Shark Attack 3”.

And that is another thing: who asks for a refund just because they didn't like a film, after having sat through it to the end? I don't think I ever asked for refund, even during technical mishap, and I once sat for 90 mins waiting for a cinema to download film they forgot. — Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB) July 24, 2021

John Barrowman successfully getting a refund because he didn’t like Old reminds me of when I worked at a cinema while Into the Woods was out, and we had to give multiple refunds to people who ‘didn’t realise James Corden was in it’ — Alistair Ryder (@YesitsAlistair) July 24, 2021

John Barrowman, a man with net worth likely in 7 figures, is asking for a refund because he did not enjoy a film. After everything that has happened to the arts during Covid, this entitled fuckwad is complaining about supporting the industry that made him rich and successful… — Chris Wilson (@CrisMovieCorner) July 24, 2021

my heart goes out to the cinema employee that had to deal with john barrowman — michaela ✨ (@schuylermoores) July 24, 2021

Delighted to see everyone ripping John Barrowman apart for that video. Disrespectful and embarrassing. On the plus side, everyone is talking about #OldTheMovie now, so Shyamalan still wins – go see it. — Cameron Frew (@FrewFilm) July 24, 2021

Barrowman responded by giving a review of “Trolls”, likely referring to those commenting on Twitter and not the animated Kelly Clarkson and Justin Timberlake flick.