There is definitely one person who is not a fan of M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie “Old”.

John Barrowman, best known for playing Captain Jack Harkness on “Doctor Who” posted on Twitter, tagging the director, where he didn’t hold back on his thoughts about the movie calling it “a waste of money.”

“We get the metaphors but we still got a refund! We were so disappointed. Don’t waste your time or money going to see it,” Barrowman said.

He then said in a video that he demanded the theatre refund his money, “I got the money back because they said ‘Usually within the first 30 minutes we give the money back.’ The movie didn’t do anything for two frickin’ hours. It was s***e.”

The tweet has since been deleted, but Barrowman claims he doesn’t “know why.”

Fans were quick to jump in and point out that most people wouldn’t sit through a 2 hour movie they didn’t like and to draw attention that his film work includes “Shark Attack 3”.

Barrowman responded by giving a review of “Trolls”, likely referring to those commenting on Twitter and not the animated Kelly Clarkson and Justin Timberlake flick.

 

 

 