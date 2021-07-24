“The Simpsons” premiere of season 33 will kick off on a musical note.

The premiere episode will be a musical with a variety of original songs. Marge, voiced by Julie Kavner, will have her singing voice provided by Kristen Bell.

Bell is of course known for belting it out as Anna in “Frozen”.

“We all love Marge’s voice [Julie Kavner], but this is the singing voice that’s different, let’s just say,” EP Matt Selman said.

He also told EW, “Marge has amazing memories of being the stage manager of her high school musical, Y2K: The Millennium Bug, and decides to restage it with everyone 20 years later for one last show. But when her old high school nemesis comes to town, she realizes that her high school memories aren’t what she thought they were.”

During Comic-Con@Home, Selman said “The Star Of The Backstage” is the “most musical episode we’ve ever done.”

Adding, it is ”like a Broadway musical of an episode with wall to wall music.”

Other announcements about the upcoming season include that “Treehouse of Horror XXXII” will be five segments rather than the normal three, bartender Moe might finally find love and a two part episode “A Serious Flanders” will be “an epic love letter to the show ‘Fargo’ and the world of streaming television” featuring Timothy Olyphant, Cristin Milioti and Brian Cox. The episode will air in November.

“The Simpsons” will return Sept. 26 and has already been renewed for season 34.