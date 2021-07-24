Click to share this via email

There will be no shortage of “The Walking Dead” on your screens this fall.

During Saturday’s Comic-Con@Home, the premiere date for the second and possibly final season of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” was announced.

The show will come back to AMC on Oct. 3.

A clip from the 10-episode season (above) also teased what fans can expect. The event also debuted two new clips from the spin-off “Fear The Walking Dead“.

Of course, the main event was the trailer for the final season of the OG “Walking Dead”.

“The only way this works is if we trust each other,” Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) tells Maggie (Lauren Cohan). “So, what do you say?”

The 24 episode 11th season of “The Walking Dead” will debut on Aug. 22 on AMC and on streaming platform AMC+ on Aug. 15.

However, the final season will be split up into eight episode groups with the latter two groups airing in 2022.

You can watch the full panel below: