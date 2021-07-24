Another person close to Britney Spears is speaking out in defence of the pop icon.

Cade Hudson, Spears’ agent and best friend, has broken his silence on the conservatorship saying it is time to end the 13 year control over Spears.

While Hudson’s account is private, according to TMZ, he wrote, “I’ve kept my mouth shut for 12 + years on Britney. Enough is enough. After getting thousands of death threats, getting water bottles thrown at my head in bars from bystanders telling me I’m brainwashing her -Britney lm now speaking up.”

Speaking of what led to her breakdown in 2007, Hudson added, “Britney who was accused of some errors as a new mom at 26 with 100 cameras in her face daily waiting to document any wrong move she did gets placed under a never-ending conservatorship?”

“This is a violation of someone’s basic human rights that were taken away. I’ve kept my mouth shut out of the fear of losing my job as her agent and losing the career I worked my a** off for 15 years to build, out of threats from the man we all know who, but I won’t even dignify mentioning his name. I’m officially done being quiet,” he said. “The system and the public failed her. Her new attorney is the best of the best and knows that the work has just begun but it’s progress & hope and that’s all we can ask for now until action can be taken.”

He concluded, “I’ll end with a few things, one person who was in her life (again legally can’t name names) was also silenced by the people around her. You silencers know who you are. This person has her best interest at heart. Even if people don’t see it now, it will come out. To the ones who should be worried, you know who you are too. The nonsense needs to end, and the healing process needs to begin. The lord tends to pay those people back in his own ways. So for the first time I’m publicly saying #FREEBRITNEY.”