Jean-Claude Van Damme is back and just as you remember him.

The iconic action star has returned to kicking butts in “The Last Mercenary” for Netflix.

A humorous clip from the film sees Van Damme attempting to rescue the son of a “friend” as he frees him only to have the young man knock himself out.

Van Damme then wheels him out on a gurney, pushing him out a window with a perfect swan dive to escape the soldiers chasing them.

An official synopsis reads, “Richard Brumère, aka “La Brume” (“The Mist”), a former French secret service special agent turned mercenary, is back in the saddle as the immunity he was granted 25 years earlier for his son Archibald is lifted. A mob operation threatens Archibald’s life. To save him, Richard will have to reach out to his old contacts, join forces with a bunch of reckless youngsters from the projects and an offbeat bureaucrat – but mostly find the courage to let Archibald know he’s his father.”

“I’ve always been a fan of Jean-Paul Belmondo and I hope to take up the torch of action comedy in my own way. David Charhon’s script brings all these elements together in a very successful way – a beautiful story with emotion, a lot of action and a lot of humour,” Van Damme said last year when the project was announced. “I’m also very happy to work alongside a new generation of talent such as Alban Ivanov, Assa Sylla and Samir Decazza, but also to be reunited on-screen with the creme de la creme of French actors, such as Patrick Timsit, Eric Judor, Miou-Miou and Valérie Kaprisky.”

“The Last Mercenary” debuts on Netflix on July 30.