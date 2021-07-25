Jenna Ushkowitz and longtime boyfriend David Stanley are married.

According to Brides, the couple exchanged vows at an outdoor ceremony in a Los Angeles.

“We were elated and so grateful that we didn’t have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams,” the former “Glee” actress told Brides. “It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family.”

As Brides noted, Ushkowitz wore a strapless gown by Netta BenShabu and Kinsley James Couture Bridal, while Stanley sported a Hugo Boss tuxedo.

“We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated,” Ushkowitz said of their nuptials, which were attended by 104 guests.

“Having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us,” she added. “By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change.”

The couple announced their engagement last year, with Ushkowitz showing off her engagement ring in a photo she shared on Instagram.

“Yes, a million times, yes ✨,” she wrote in the caption.