Camila Cabello appeared on Friday night’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to perform her new single “Don’t Go Yet”.

For the performance, Cabello was joined onstage by numerous dancers outfitted in 1980s-style outfits, in keeping with the ’80s theme of the track’s music video.

The following day, Cabello’s name began trending on Twitter due to comments from those who were offended by one of the dancers, a white male, complaining that his skin was apparently darkened with makeup, leading some to claim Cabello was condoning Blackface.

RELATED: Camila Cabello Returns To Her Roots With New Album ‘Familia’ And ‘Don’t Go Yet’ Video

Cabello took to Twitter to explain those characterizations simply weren’t true, and the intention was for that character to have an obvious fake spray tan.

“hey! so this dude was just supposed to be a white man with a terrible spray tan. we purposefully tried to pull together a multicultural group of performers, the expectation was not that everyone in the performance needed to be Latin,” Cabello wrote, sharing a message written via the iPhone Notes app.

“There are white people, African American people, latin people, etc. and so the point wasn’t to try to make everyone look Latin either. There are a lot of people in the performance who are not,” she continued.

RELATED: Camila Cabello Admits Boyfriend Shawn Mendes’ ‘Handsomeness’ Can Be ‘Intimidating’

“The point was to try to make each person look like an over the top ’80s character just like in the video, including a white dude with a terrible orange spray tan,” Cabello added.

In her tweet, Cabello also attached a screenshot of a post that the dancer in question made on Instagram Story, where he shared a selfie along with the caption, “In case you missed my spray tan last night on @jimmyfallon with @camila_cabello.”