New mom Emmy Rossum shared an adorable photo of her baby daughter on Instagram, along with a special public service announcement.

In the post, the “Shameless” star is shown holding her infant daughter, whom she and husband Sam Esmail welcomed back in May.

“When I was pregnant I got vaccinated,” wrote Rossum in the caption.

“Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies,” she continued, adding, “In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine.”

Rossum and Esmail welcomed their daughter on May 24, which they announced via social media.