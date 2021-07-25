Lil Nas X has never been shy about speaking his mind, and he has plenty to say to critics of his new NSFW music video for “Industry Baby”, his new collab with Jack Harlow.

On Saturday, the “Old Town Road” rapper responded to a tweet that wrote, “White corporate music execs funded a music video with Lil Nas X, where a bunch of Black men are in prison twerking. And the lone white man, Jack Harlow is sexually involved with a FEMALE guard,” wrote the Twitter user.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Drops NSFW Music Video For New Song ‘Industry Baby’ Featuring Jack Harlow

“But all the Black men are sexually engaging with each other,” the tweet added. “This is progress?”

Lil Nas X offered his response: “lemme explain. lil nas = gay so he wit boy. jack harlow = straight so he wit girl. got it??”

lemme explain lil nas = gay

so he wit boy jack harlow = straight

so he wit girl got it?? https://t.co/KghECFfSOw — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 24, 2021

Despite the entertaining visuals within the prison-set video, there’s a serious message underlying it, and Nas circled back to that in a followup tweet.

“on a serious note, i know the pain that incarceration brings to a family. and the disproportionate impact that cash bail has on the black community. that’s why i teamed up with @bailproject to create the Bail X Fund. let’s bring people home! http://bailxfund.com

on a serious note, i know the pain that incarceration brings to a family. and the disproportionate impact that cash bail has on the black community. that’s why i teamed up with @bailproject to create the Bail X Fund. let’s bring people home! 🤍 https://t.co/c6YOhNex7e — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 24, 2021

Harlow also responded, writing that “Nas wrote the whole treatment for this video and I followed his lead every step of the way. If he had asked me to be in that shower scene I woulda been in that shower scene. I just let the mastermind cook. Honored to be apart of it.”