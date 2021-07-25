Bennifer round two is back in full force.

Hours after posting a steamy picture kissing Ben Affleck for her 52nd birthday, Jennifer Lopez and the “Batman” star celebrated at L’Opera in St. Tropez, France.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: @splash

JLo was gorgeous as always in a Dolce & Gabbana dress while the two cosied up at a private table surrounded by Philippe Shangti artwork.

A number of people who were at the club turned to Instagram to share pictures and video from the event like Influencer Rebel Neda.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez. Photo: @rebel_neda/Instagram

JLo looked to be enjoying herself as she sang along to “Jenny From The Block” as servers danced around with Champagne. Her hit “Let’s Get Loud” also played.

Dr. Daniel Campos, told E! News that “they truly looked in love.”

All in all the night seemed a big success as he added, “So their entire crew came out dancing and singing holding a sign that said ‘Happy Birthday J.Lo’ and we all sang along around J.Lo and Ben.”

“I think they felt pretty comfortable there. My table was next to theirs and I didn’t feel they were trying to be isolated. Of course, there were bodyguards but we all got up and danced and there was not any pushing around or space restrictions. It was just like any other jet-setter couple celebrating something big,” he concluded.