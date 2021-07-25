After leaving her co-host position on “The View”, Meghan McCain is calling for more people to “stop glamorizing overworking.”

McCain shared a quote and lengthy caption on Instagram saying that she was guilty of “burnout.”

The quote read, “The absence of sleep, good diet, exercise, relaxation, and time with friends and family isn’t something to be applauded. Too many people wear their burnout as a badge of honour and it needs to change.”

“This has been me my entire adult life,” McCain added. “Trust me I love working and the satisfaction I get from it but I have been the queen of burnout for a long, long time.”

She then shared the moments in her life, like the death of her father Sen. John McCain, that made her see it wasn’t all about work.

“It only took my dad dying of terminal brain cancer, suffering a horrendous miscarriage, a global pandemic where I thought I would most likely die of covid while pregnant and then experiencing first time motherhood isolated and alone in quarantine for me to receive this knowledge and really start believing it,” McCain added.

The new mom also clarified that this doesn’t mean she “won’t be working in the fall,” she is “just finding a new path.”

McCain’s four year run on “The View” will end as July finishes after announcing her departure on July 1.