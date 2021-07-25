Fans of “Doctor Who” now have their a glimpse at the upcoming 13th season, currently in production with plans to debut later this year.

A new trailer dropped on Sunday at Comic-Con@Home, offering the first look at guest star Jacob Anderson as Vinder, during a panel discussion about the upcoming season, featuring Jodie Whittaker (the Doctor), Mandip Gill (Yasmin Khan), John Bishop, who’ll be playing new companion Dan, and showrunner Chris Chibnall.

“If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step onboard the TARDIS, I would never have believed it,” Bishop said, as reported by Deadline. “It’s an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who, and I couldn’t wish for better company than Jodie and Mandip.

“Due to filming challenges due to the pandemic, the new season was condensed down to eight episodes; rather than self-contained stories in each episode, the entire season will tell one long-form story.

“Before we started making it, there were times when we thought we were going to be unable to do the show under COVID conditions this year… there were two ways you could go,” Chibnall explained.

“You could go, ‘Let’s do lots of tiny little episodes in one room, with no monsters,’ or we could throw down the gauntlet and do the biggest story we’ve ever done,” he added. “We’re going to go to all kinds of different places, we’re going to have all kinds of characters and monsters, and it’s all going to be part of a bigger whole. It’s definitely the most ambitious thing we’ve done since we’ve been on the series.”