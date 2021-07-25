Click to share this via email

Pop Smoke’s album Faith has topped the Billboard 200 album chart in its debut week.

This marks the second posthumous album from the rapper, who was killed last year at age 20 during a home invasion.

According to Billboard, MRC data indicates that Faith sold 88,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. during its first week of release.

Faith is the second posthumous Pop Smoke album to hit the top spot on that same chart; last year’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon likewise debuted at No. 1 when it was released last July.

Two different version of Faith were issued: a standard 20-track edition, featuring more than 20 guest stars, including Chris Brown, Future, Dua Lipa and Kanye West; and a deluxe edition that features four bonus tracks.