Pink is standing up for the Norwegian women’s beach handball team.

The team made headlines after they were fined $221 CAD each for wearing shorts and not bikini bottoms. The move spurred outrage, including that of Pink.

The pop icon turned to Twitter to show her support and offer to pay the fine.

“I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR ‘uniform’. The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up,” the “So What” singer tweeted.

Other stars also shared their thoughts about the uniform rule like tennis champ Billie Jean King pointing out that “the men’s team wears shorts.”

The Norwegian Women’s Beach Handball team is facing fines for wanting to wear shorts instead of bikini bottoms. The bottoms are not to cover “more than 10cm on any sides.” The men’s team wears shorts. The sexualization of women athletes must stop. https://t.co/IZEzbrE0Iw — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 20, 2021

European Handball Federation President Michael Wiederer has since released a statement saying the rules will be changed.

“I can confirm that the EHF will do all it can to ensure that a change of athlete uniform regulations can be implemented,” a statement read. “Significant efforts will be made in order to further promote the sport in the best way possible for everyone, regardless of gender.”