After almost a decade away, “Dexter” is returning.

During Sunday’s Comic-Con, the first trailer for Michael C. Hall’s highly anticipated comeback debuted.

Echoing real life, the show picks up 10 years later with Dexter Morgan living in Iron Lake in upstate New York. Jennifer Carpenter’s Debra Morgan and John Lithgow’s Arthur Mitchell will also return.

Fans had mocked the ending of the original series as his fellow Miami police officers never figured out that he was actually a serial killer–despite the obvious clues.

Hall told The Daily Beast that hopefully the revival will redeem the show.

“Let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling,” Hall said earlier this year. “I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’ So I’m excited to step back into it. I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on.”

“Dexter” returns this fall on Nov. 7.