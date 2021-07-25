Click to share this via email

Mick Jagger has a new daughter-in-law.

Last weekend, Gabriel Jagger and Swiss socialite Anouk Winzenried had a low key wedding in London.

Gabriel, 23, wore a navy suit for the simple but stunning wedding while Winzenried wore an elegant cream gown with seahorse earrings to the July 17 nuptials.

Gabriel Jagger, son of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall, poses with his wife Anouk Winzenried, daughter of Andrea and Janine Winzenried, who were married on July 17, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. Photo: Anya Campbell via Getty Images — Photo: Anya Campbell via Getty Images

The two met while she was working in Mustique.

No pictures were posted online except the one they formally released.

Gabriel’s stepfather Rupert Murdoch hosted the wedding at his Oxfordshire mansion Holmwood House with both Mick and mom Jerry Hall in attendance, according to the Daily Mail.

Mick is father of eight children, four of which are with Hall–Elizabeth, 37, James, 35, and Georgia, 29.

He is also dad to Karis, 50, with Marsha Hunt, Jade, 49, with Bianca Jagger, Lucas, 22, with Luciana Morad and Deveraux, 4, with Melanie Hamrick.