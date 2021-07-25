Ted Lasso has his next date lined up.
It all started during Friday’s episode of the hit Apple+ TV show when Jason Sudeikis’ character was asked if he wants a cocktail by Rebecca.
“The same thing I’d say to Diane Sawyer if she ever asked me out on a date: yes, please,” Lasso responds.
Well, it turns out Sawyer is in.
“Dear @TedLasso- I’m in. Your move,” Sawyer tweeted, alongside the clip.
Dear @TedLasso – I’m in. Your move. pic.twitter.com/durjeZkeIj
— Diane Sawyer (@DianeSawyer) July 25, 2021
It was a monumental tweet considering Sawyer hasn’t tweeted for 14 months.
The official Twitter account for “Ted Lasso” responded to Sawyer with a very on-brand response, “Oh my…you’ve got me more on my heels than Lady Gaga at the Met Gala. Any chance you like biscuits?”
Oh my…you’ve got me more on my heels than Lady Gaga at the Met Gala. Any chance you like biscuits? https://t.co/TYbIGW3d8W
— Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) July 25, 2021
It would appear the ball is in Sawyer’s court.