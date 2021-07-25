Click to share this via email

Justin Timberlake and Lance Bass are teasing each other.

Bass first called out Timberlake on Instagram, posting a TikTok video of himself captioned, “When JT finally responds to my text.”

“It’s the little things,” Bass added.

Responding in the comments, Timberlake blamed it on being a dad.

“Once those babies show up… your unavailability will all make sense, bro,” he said with the laughing emoji. Bass quipped back, “Touché”

Timberlake and Jessica Biel are parents to Silas, 6, and Phineas, 1, but Bass will soon understand as he and husband Michael Turchin are expecting twins via surrogate in October.

Bass recently pranked all the members of *NSYNC, but Timberlake had the last laugh.