“Army of Thieves” got a rousing debut during Comic-Con@Home.

The prequel to Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” takes place in the early stages of Ludwig Dieter’s safecracking career as he and a crew of aspiring thieves are hired to pull off a heist.

The official synopsis reads, “In this prequel to Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead”, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.”

Matthias Schweighöfer is directing the film based on a story by Snyder and Shay Hatten.

On top of the trailer, key art and first look images were recently released.

Matthias Schweighöfer as LUDWIG DIETER, Nathalie Emmanuel as GWENDOLINE in ARMY OF THIEVES. Photo: Stanislav Honzik/Netflix © 2021

Stuart Martin as BRAD CAGE, Ruby O. Fee as Korina, Matthias Schweighöfer as LUDWIG DIETER, Nathalie Emmanuel as GWENDOLINE in ARMY OF THIEVES. Photo: Stanislav Honzik/Netflix © 2021

“Army Of Thieves” — Photo: Netflix

“Army of Thieves” will be released this fall on Netflix with no set date announced.