Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young walk the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa have a lot to celebrate this weekend.

On Sunday, the “Selling Sunset” star marked being engaged to the “Flip or Flop” celeb for a year.

“One year ago today I made the best decision of my life by saying yes to spending forever with the most special man,” Young wrote on Instagram next to photos of their engagement. ” I remember when he proposed… in that moment everything melted away and I was just staring at my forever person, fully in tears thinking how lucky I was that I got to spend the rest of my life with him.”

She then thanked El Moussa for teaching her what “true love and family are all about” and complimenting him on what a great dad he is.

The couple met over the Fourth of July weekend in 2019 and were engaged a year later.

They are currently planning their wedding with details being shown on the upcoming season of “Selling Sunset”.

“The wedding planning, yeah, I’m actually involving it on the show. I’m having my bridal shower on the show,” Young told ET at the JBL True Summer Campaign, celebrating a return to live music and a donation to the National Independent Venue Association’s (NIVA) #SaveOurStages initiative.

“We’re having a joint bachelor-bachelorette party. I don’t think it’s going to be filmed, because it’s going to be a little wild, I’m sure,” she added laughing.