You might want to sleep with the lights on after watching the new trailer for the TV series “Chucky”.

The new SYFY series shows the return of the legend as teenage Jake (Zackary Arthur) comes across the “retro” doll who quickly decides it is “killed or be killed.” Basically, no one is safe from the tiny menace.

Not in the trailer but returning to the franchise is Jennifer Tilly taking up her role as Tiffany Valentine.

Others starring include Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Davon Sawan, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Björgvin Arnarson. Chucky will be voiced once again by Brad Dourif.

Don Mancini is creator, showrunner and EP of the series–a good fit seeing as he wrote “Child’s Play” and all six sequels.

Just in time for spooky season, “Chucky” premieres on Syfy on Oct. 12.