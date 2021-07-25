Grimes is rehashing her feud with Azealia Banks.

On Friday, the Canadian artist said that her feud with Banks was the inspiration behind the upcoming song “100% Tragedy”.

During the Discord conversation, Grimes said the song “is about having to defeat Azealia Banks when she tried to destroy my life.”

Back in 2018, Banks tweeted out that she was at “Elon Musk’s house alone for days waiting for Grimes” so they could work together.

She also claimed that Grimes introduced her boyfriend to weed and that he would tweet about Tesla stocks while on acid. Telsa and Musk were sued by investors and wanted to subpoena Banks.

The “212” rapper later apologized to Musk for her actions saying she feels “terrible about everything.”

Banks wasn’t too pleased hearing about Grimes’ newest comments and posted numerous Instagram Stories about them. However, she quickly deleted it.

“So you go make a bootleg @inna song about it. Yikes,” she wrote according to EW. “Grimes def has some psychosexual obsession with me. i think it’s bitterness cuz she doesn’t have the musical capacity i have. everything she does is out of pretentiousness and it comes out like that … while everything i do is out of natural swag & geniusness lmaoo. Starting to notice all the weird undercover millennial racists hide out on discord.”

Adding, “really thought I did you a favor by not responding to that subpoena….., i just May happen to have all those extra texts/screenshots/evidence Laying around somewhere………….”