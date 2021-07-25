James Blunt’s first show after the height of the pandemic was affected by catching the virus weeks before.

The “You’re Beautiful” singer appeared at Royal Albert Hall in London where according to both The Times and The Sun, he struggled through his sets.

What an absolute BANGER Adored ⁦@JamesBlunt⁩ at ⁦@RoyalAlbertHall⁩ 🎶 ❗️Warning: Side effects of watching video include song stuck in head for entire weekend pic.twitter.com/YvbaeRKy66 — Dolitics (@dollytheis) July 24, 2021

“The only thing in my diary for a year and a half was the Royal Albert Hall,” Blunt told the crowd. “And two weeks before it I went and got Covid.”

Blunt added that two of his band members and two crew members also got sick.

“I was only single jabbed and I thought I was going to be fine but actually it got into my lungs and I don’t know if you can hear, but my speaking voice is f***ed,” he said.

But Blunt had good humour about it all, joking that his penis is now smaller thanks to the steroids he has to take.

“Now I am on steroids and they have made my really small willy smaller. I mean, even smaller,” Blunt joked. “I haven’t got a big guy anyway and when the doctor said, ‘Do you want to go on steroids?’, I was like, ‘F**k no!’.”