2016’s “Suicide Squad” may have been successful at the box office but Joel Kinnaman wasn’t overly impressed with his role in the movie.

The actor, who is reprising the role of Rick Flag in the upcoming flick “The Suicide Squad”, tells GQ Hype: “The thing that we made wasn’t something that we felt great about.

“You could feel that there were conflicting visions in the cut.”

He adds of his own performance: “I worked as hard as I could but I never really felt loose in that character.”

James Gunn is taking over as director of the new movie, starring Margot Robbie, John Cena, and Idris Elba, replacing original director David Ayer. The 2016 version took in $746.8 million at the box office.

Kinnaman says of the film’s second iteration, “I think what surprised me when I saw the film was first how well it flowed. How he [director Gunn] was able to create these little bubbles of emotional sincerity and some moments of real poetic beauty and they felt earned.”

He adds of why fans might be surprised by his performance: “I had to look at it in a way that I had never looked at a character before.

“It was a very different take on Flag. I felt it was a much more idealistic and less cynical version. It felt like he had much more emotions available. In some ways, it felt closer to myself.”

Kinnaman shares of the influence his mother has had on his ability to communicate his own emotions into his performances: “My mother helped me form a language to talk about emotions, to understand that sometimes the emotions that you feel are a result of something else.”

