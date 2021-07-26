It’s country vs. “Catfish”.

On the latest episode of “Celebrity Family Feud”, country music star Jimmie Allen and his family and friends went up against reality TV creator Nev Schulman and his clan.

Things got gross during one segment when the teams had to come up with answers to what people do in the bathtub.

It got going right away as Schulman guessed “urinate,” which showed up as one of the most popular answers, prompting Allen to walk away from the podium in shock and disbelief.

Also on the show, Allen showed off his unique victory dance after getting the No. 1 answer in the final round.

Host Steve Harvey did find himself shocked at one point, when Allen’s team member Tyrone answered how someone will “never have a great body until you give up, what?” by saying “Working out.”