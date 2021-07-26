DaBaby sparked an internet frenzy as he brought Tory Lanez out to perform their track “SKAT” during his Rolling Loud Miami set Sunday.

Lanez was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot last summer, with DaBaby and Megan previously getting into a public spat on Twitter. Megan performed just before the pair took the stage.

DaBaby didn’t reveal who’d be joining him on stage at first, with the rapper in question donning a giant head and costume.

“I’ll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who in here,” DaBaby told the crowd.

“I got a million dollars right now if you can guess who… Who you think?”

DaBaby brought out Lanez after he performed his and Megan’s single “Cry Baby”, Complex reported.

See some of the reaction to DaBaby’s special guest below. He also had a shoe thrown at his head, so it’s obvious people weren’t best pleased.

 