DaBaby performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

DaBaby sparked an internet frenzy as he brought Tory Lanez out to perform their track “SKAT” during his Rolling Loud Miami set Sunday.

Lanez was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot last summer, with DaBaby and Megan previously getting into a public spat on Twitter. Megan performed just before the pair took the stage.

DaBaby didn’t reveal who’d be joining him on stage at first, with the rapper in question donning a giant head and costume.

“I’ll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who in here,” DaBaby told the crowd.

“I got a million dollars right now if you can guess who… Who you think?”

DaBaby just brought out Tory Lanez during his Rolling Loud set. Megan Thee Stallion performed before him pic.twitter.com/MFx2MNeisR — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 26, 2021

DaBaby brought out Lanez after he performed his and Megan’s single “Cry Baby”, Complex reported.

See some of the reaction to DaBaby’s special guest below. He also had a shoe thrown at his head, so it’s obvious people weren’t best pleased.

aint no way dababy brought out tory lanez after performing crybaby , performed wit him , and THEN performed cash shit pic.twitter.com/TPTbdOcEm7 — ᡕᠵ᠊ᡃ່࡚ࠢ࠘ ⸝່ࠡࠣ᠊߯᠆ࠣ࠘ᡁࠣ࠘᠊᠊ࠢ࠘𐡏~♡ (@makeabandhan) July 26, 2021

Twitter seeing Dababy bring out tory lanez after playing megan's crybaby pic.twitter.com/y3MtvWXz9H — Koalaツ | LILUZIVERT (@PapaKoalaYT) July 26, 2021

Dababy bringing Tory Lanez out right after Megan Thee Stallion performed is not petty its evil. Tory shot that girl. He literally tried to harm that girl. This ain't no rap beef quit trying to minimize what Tory did to that girl. pic.twitter.com/Vt5lKbXDHU — Reggie Rocket (@itsJustMiahh) July 26, 2021

DaBaby and Tory Lanez on stage deciding who’s the bigger clown pic.twitter.com/CBwntyLQGP — Bazinga (@BBingBBoom7) July 26, 2021

How many #1s and Grammys do Dababy and Tory Lanez have combined again? Cuz Megan has 2, and 3 respectively. pic.twitter.com/dYgUoR57rb — Sahil Alvarez (@SahilAlvarez) July 26, 2021

Dababy brung out tory lanez right after megan set😭 a different type of petty pic.twitter.com/2ccGuB3Kqd — 💂🏽‍♀️ (@luhmario2x) July 26, 2021