LeVar Burton is thrilled to be hosting “Jeopardy!”.

Burton is the latest in a long line of guest hosts on the beloved show, with him saying in a YouTube clip: “I’ve been a fan of ‘Jeopardy!’ for all of my life and when this opportunity came by I could not pass it up.”

He talked about some of the highlights of hosting the show, saying he enjoyed meeting the contestants and seeing how good they were at the game.

Burton also said how the team at “Jeopardy!” were one of the best he’s ever encountered during his lengthy career.

He added of whether he was nervous, “I was more than nervous! I was absolutely petrified, and I don’t know that that feeling ever went away.”

Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin, who hired Burton for an ad, was among those tweeting about the actor’s “Jeopardy!” appearance.

Insisting it would be watching him all week, the brand joked: “Guess we’re stuck with @VancityReynolds.”

We'll miss @levarburton being our spokesperson but we know he was meant for @Jeopardy and will be watching him all week. Guess we're stuck with @VancityReynolds ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/NkjuvqwoVf — Aviation American Gin (@AviationGin) July 26, 2021

Burton’s guest-hosting stint comes after Robin Roberts did the honours last week.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Savannah Guthrie, Anderson Cooper, Aaron Rodgers, Dr. Oz, and Mayim Bialik have all guest-hosted the show since Alex Trebek’s death last year.

Trebek passed away after a long battle with cancer on November 8.