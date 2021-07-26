The Palace has finally updated the royal line of succession to include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child, daughter Lilibet Diana.

Lilibet was born on June 4, 2021, but the list has only just been updated after fans criticized the Palace for not including the newborn.

Lilibet is now listed as eighth in line to the royal throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry, and her two-year-old brother Archie.

The the line of succession on the @RoyalFamily website has just been updated to include the Sussexes’ second child: Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, who is eighth in line to the throne. She was born on June 4. pic.twitter.com/EUX8DFDBDK — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 26, 2021

Lilibet’s arrival meant Princess Beatrice shifted down a spot to 10th in line to the throne.

Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son or daughter will then be in 11th position when they arrive this summer.

It was reported last month that ahead of Lilibet’s birth, Harry and Meghan registered several domains in their baby girl’s name, People reported.

“As is often customary with public figures, a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased by their team to protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and publicly shared,” a spokesperson shared.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Says She ‘Can’t Wait’ To Meet Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Baby Daughter Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex purchased domains including LilibetDiana.com and LiliDiana.com, according to the Telegraph, but they are not yet active.