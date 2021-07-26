Click to share this via email

Nothing says “romance” quite like the French Riviera.

Over the weekend “Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae revealed that she tied the knot with Louis Diame in a ceremony in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, in the South of France.

Rae shared photos from the wedding on her Instagram account, showing off the gorgeous locale and her stunning white custom Vera Wang dress.

In the slideshow, Rae included photos with her bridesmaids, and with her husband, who wore a sharp, red velvet suit.

Rae and Diame met while she was in college. The TV creator never actually confirmed she was engaged, though she appeared wearing a ring on the April 2019 cover of Essence.