Bronson Pinchot had an interesting story to tell involving the late Carrie Fisher in a new interview with Page Six.

The “Perfect Strangers” star explained how he met the “Star Wars” actress, who passed away at age 60 in December 2016 after suffering a cardiac arrest, on an episode of “George Burns Comedy Week” in 1985.

As he was new to the world of showbiz and “still had the cellophane on me,” Pinchot said he was immediately “smitten” by Fisher’s “devastating wit.”

“So, I asked her out,” he told the publication. “And we went to a fabulous Chinese restaurant in Beverly Hills. And this is what she was like: She made an art form out of saying difficult things brilliantly. When she said it, it wasn’t blunt, it was devil-may-care and adorable.”

Pinchot said the star, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in her 20s, advised him, “‘Bronson, don’t fall in love with me. Don’t even think about it… Because I’m manic-depressive and I do things like this,'” before she stood up and pulled her dress over her head to reveal Minnie Mouse underwear.

The pair were booted from the restaurant but Pinchot insisted he wasn’t bothered by Fisher’s behaviour.

“I was 26 and Princess Leia was pulling her dress over her head in a fancy restaurant,” he said. “So, I think I thought, This is what the fast lane is like. And I remember distinctly how her body was incredible.

“She really meant, ‘You don’t want to have a crush on me or anything deeper because I’m out there,’” he said. “She was telling me the God’s most unvarnished truth. And yet, she had to have known that given my age and where we were and who she was, how I would think she was being sexy. She must have relished that. And yet, because of her incredible charm and her incredible wit, it’s something I still relish about to this day.”