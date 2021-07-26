German TV reporter Susanna Ohlen for broadcaster RTL was caught on video last week smearing her clothes with mud on the scene of historic floods in Bad Münstereifel. The town has been a victim of record floods, which have destroyed buildings and taken lives in recent days.

In an apology statement, Ohlen explained, “After I had already privately helped out in the region on previous days, on that morning I was ashamed to appear on camera in front of the other aid workers with a clean upper body,” the BBC reported.

She called the decision to smear herself with mud prior to going on air a “serious mistake”: “This should never have happened to me as a journalist. It happened to me as a person whose heart was touched by the suffering of all those affected.”

According to TMZ, the network shared her report, claiming, “Cleaning up after the flood: RTL presenter Susanna Ohlen lends a hand in Bad Muenstereifel.”

Ohlen has been put on leave over the incident.

A spokesperson for the network said, “Our reporter’s approach clearly contradicts journalistic principles and our own standards. We, therefore, gave her leave of absence on Monday after we heard about it.”